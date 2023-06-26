PNP to deploy over 22,000 personnel during SONA

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is planning to deploy more than 22,000 personnel when President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address on July 24.

In an interview with dzBB, National Capital Region Police Office Public Information Office (NCRPO-PIO) head Lt. Col. Luisito Andaya said they will deploy 22,900 personnel in total.

This is comprised of 17,900 personnel from the NCRPO, 4,000 from other agencies, and 500 will be force multipliers.

Andaya said that they will be using a mobile command center and drones to monitor the event.

“In preparing for the SONA, we see that the NCRPO will be using a mobile command center. This will be our center for communication. It will be stationed near Batasang Pambansa where the President will be delivering his SONA,” he said.

“Around this area, we will have border control points. This will provide security in Metro Manila and will let us see how we give police distance to those who will participate in the protests,” he added.

NCRPO will enforce the Peaceful Assembly Act which states that groups that acquired permits will be allowed to protest.

“The main directive of our regional director is to ensure that human rights and the freedom of expression of our citizens are not violated,” Andaya told dzBB.

He said they have been conducting several security conferences before the second SONA.

Andaya said they have not monitored any threats to Marcos.

“We have not received any reports about threats. However, even if we have not monitored any threats, we continue to be alert and the police will continue to observe as well as coordinate with other agencies,” he said.

“Our deployment has started even before April. We haven’t actually lowered our alert level. We are still on heightened alert,” he added.

“For now, we can see our peace and order situation is generally peaceful and manageable and we are expecting it to stay that way until the President delivers his SONA,” Andaya said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS