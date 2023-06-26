Marcos honors Special Forces Regiment Airborne in 61st anniversary

President Ferdinand Marcos. Jr. honored members of the Philippine Army's Special Forces Regiment Airborne (SFRA) during their 61st anniversary on Sunday.

“On this glorious occasion, we recognize the fortitude and prowess of the men and women in the Special Forces who have dedicated their lives to public service,” Marcos said in his speech.

“Extensively trained in unconventional warfare (and) equipped with various tools and capabilities, the members of the SFRA have proven themselves valuable in both wartime and peacetime operations,” he added.

Marcos recalled how the SFRA was founded in 1962 by former President Fidel Ramos.

He also lauded SFRA for demonstrating competence and professionalism in combating terrorist groups within the country and supporting peacekeeping operations overseas.

Marcos also recalled how the SFRA’s 4th Special Forces Battalion based in Isabela City rescued 316 passengers from a burning marine vessel that was bound for Jolo Port.

Marcos congratulated the awardees for their excellent performance and contributions.

“You have exemplified self-sacrifice and resilience, going beyond the call of duty to safeguard communities towards the attainment of internal security and of the peace of the Republic,” he said.

“I think it would be safe to say that you have lived up to your name as the Silent Professionals,” he added.

He said that the SFRA’s humanitarian assistance had “created a ripple of hope” and increased people’s trust in the military and the government.

“We assure you of the Administration’s unassailable commitment and that of your Commander-in-Chief’s support in all of your undertakings, strengthening your capabilities, and ensuring your welfare and that of your families. We have adopted the Riverine Operations Equipment Project to further improve your capabilities in riverine operations,” Marcos said.

“On this note, we enjoin you to keep aiding fellow Filipinos by supporting them in times of crisis. Ensure their safety and well-being during operations and uphold the morale of the people that you serve. May you all continue to train and empower yourselves in maintaining your standing as experts of unconventional warfare strategies,” he added.

He earlier presented the Army Governance Pathway Proficiency Status with Gold Trailblazer to the SFRA.

Together with Army chief Lt. General Romeo Brawner, Jr., he also presented the Commanding General of the Philippine Army awards to the 33rd Special Forces Special Category Company.

Marcos also bestowed on Captain Balaram Tamayo the Distinguished Conduct Star, which is the second-highest military award in the Philippines. Jaspearl Tan/DMS