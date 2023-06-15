Big Chinese naval training ship arrives in Manila

A Chinese naval training ship for the People's Liberation Army Navy, Qi Jiguang, arrived at the Port of Manila on Wednesday for a four-day goodwill port visit and public viewing.

Qi Jiguang docked at the Port of Manila around 9:50 am with a festive ceremony headed by Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian and Rear Admiral Su Yinsheng.

The largest and the most advanced naval training vessel built by China first made a port visit to the Philippines in January 2019.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the ship will stay in the Philippines until Saturday and will be open to the public. DMS