6月15日のまにら新聞から

English Articles

Four suspects killed three persons, including a minor, while another one was wounded in a shooting incident in Caloocan City on Tuesday night.

In a radio interview, Col. Ruel Lacuesta, Caloocan City chief of police said the incident happened in the vicinity of Barangay 40 around 11:30pm.

Lacuesta said the fatalities were identified as Joel Camarillo, 51, Nilo Balili, 54, a 15-year-old girl. The injured is a 17-year-old girl.

He said based on the CCTV footage and a witness in the crime scene, the victims were killed by four suspects.

Lacuesta said police forces are still conducting case buildup against the four primary suspects.

"We are gathering evidence, including the testimonies of the witnesses, as well as the documentation of the physical evidence," he said.

Lacuesta said based on initial information from the relatives of the victims, the incident was caused by the conflict with their other relatives.

Following the incident, Lacuesta said Caloocan city police strengthened patrols.

"When the incident happened, the police were conducting a checkpoint operation in another barangay with recorded crime incidents," he said. Robina Asido/DMS

