Motorists to start paying higher NLEX toll starting Thursday

Motorists using the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will pay higher fees starting tomorrow, Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) spokesperson Julius Corpus said.

In a “Laging Handa” briefing Wednesday, Corpus said: “The toll for class one of the open system costs P7, class two costs P17, class three is only P19. The toll for the end-to-end is only P33, P81, and P98 for class one, two, and three respectively.”

Corpus said the increase in the toll fee was due to inflation.

“Based on the agreement, the inflation factor from the last toll fee adjustment up to the last petition were combined. Basically it’s inflation-driven and this is subject to many factors and considerations. Such as are they doing their obligations? Are they operating and doing maintenance according to their standards? Did they introduce expansions and improvements to ensure that the smooth, safe, fast, and comfortable travel of our motorists?” he said.

“So there are many things to take into consideration. You know that our board is composed of the DoTr (Department of Transportation), NEDA (National Economic and Development Authority), DOF (Department of Finance), DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) and one of the private sector. All of their competencies and expertise are being interplayed before reaching a decision on how much the toll fee would be for the motorists. We only want to implement just and reasonable toll fees,” he added.

In a separate briefing, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian said the NLEX toll hike could be halted through a temporary restraining order ( TRO) and morally persuading the TRB.

“For now the only way to stop it is through a TRO. But the TRB can also defer the increase pending the comment of legislators and the riding public. What we are saying is that they should look at other issues like traffic and service,” Gatchalian told reporters.

“Yes, in the absence of TRO, we can do moral suasion to defer it,” he added.

Gatchalian recalled that the Senate had a hearing about NLEX where they asked the TRB to submit a performance evaluation.

He also said inflation was not a reason to raise the NLEX toll.

“You don’t need to increase the toll because of inflation. That’s always the reason…But that’s not the only reason, service and performance are also reasons,” Gatchalian said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS