Expel violators of Anti-Wire Tapping Law: Teodoro says following alleged recording of PH-China "new model" deal

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said those who were responsible for violating Philippine law over the alleged recording of conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a Philippine military official regarding a ''new model'' of cooperation over resupply missions in Ayungin Shoal should be expelled from the country.

Teodoro said the Chinese Embassy violates the Philippines Anti-Wire Tapping Law if it's true that they have recorded a conversation in the Philippines.

"We will leave it to the Department of Foreign Affairs to determine what really happened and if it really happened because the Chinese Embassy allegedly violated the law of the Republic of the Philippines. We should determine who is responsible for this and expel them from the Republic of the Philippines," he said in an interview with reporters following a maritime symposium on Wednesday.

Teodoro made his statement following reports that a diplomatic source from the Chinese Embassy in Manila leaked the transcript of an audio recording of a supposed conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a Philippine military official.

"If these statements truly come from the Chinese Embassy, that they recorded anyone in the Philippines, they are admitting that they violated the Philippine constitution, particularly the Anti-Wire Tapping Law," he said.

"And if it is true, they also committed a violation to international relations and it is a violation of the law because they did not coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs and they operated using unofficial channels if it is true," he added.

Teodoro also reiterated the statement of the DFA, that "only the (Philippine) president can enter into any agreement regarding the West Philippine Sea or any international related matter through the Department of Foreign Affairs."

In a transcript leaked by a source from the Chinese Embassy published in selected media organizations noted that Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos allegedly said the arrangement was approved by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Teodoro and National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano.

Ano and Teodoro issued their denials on Sunday. Robina Asido/DMS