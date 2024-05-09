Japan envoy pays courtesy call on NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan

Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy call on National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Wednesday.

The Japanese embassy said during the meeting, Endo and Balisacan exchanged views on Japan-Philippines economic and development relations.

"Endo committed that both the Japanese public and private sectors would continue to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's 'Build Better More' policy, including Official Development Assistance (ODA) infrastructure projects," it stated.

"Balisacan thanked Japan for its continuous support and said he would strive to achieve national development goals in partnership with Japan."

Both officials pledged to collaborate closely to advance Japan-Philippines economic relations. Robina Asido/DMS