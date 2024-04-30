Oniki honors heroism of fallen soldiers

Japanese State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki honored the heroism of fallen soldiers in a ceremony in Taguig City on Monday.

Oniki laid a wreath during a ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier around 8:30am.

Oniki arrived at the Libingan ng mga Bayani with the officials from the Japan Embassy, headed by Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya.

He was welcomed by Philippine Army soldiers led by Vice Commander Maj. Gen. Leodevic Guinid.

According to the Armed Forces of the Philippines "the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier contains the remains of the valiant Filipino and American soldiers who had fallen in the Battle of Bataan during World War II."

The Embassy of Japan said this the first time that Oniki visited the Philippines as the state minister of Japan.

After the ceremony, Oniki met Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

Oniki, who arrived in Manila on Sunday, is set to go back to Japan on Tuesday. Robina Asido/DMS