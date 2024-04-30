Teodoro to attend Quad summit in Hawaii

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. will attend the quadrilateral summit along with US and Australian defense chiefs this week in Hawaii where he will meet his Japanese counterpart.

Teodoro announced his meeting with Japan Defense Minister Minoru Kihara during the acceptance and turnover ceremony of the second mobile radar in Camp Aguinaldo on Monday.

"Minister Kihara and myself will participate in a four countries summit in the next few days in Honolulu, Hawaii. Thereafter we should have a bilateral face to face where we will discuss further mechanisms and measures to enhance our bilateral and multilateral corporations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS