DepEd orders all public schools to implement distance learning Monday and Tuesday

The Department of Education (DepEd) ordered all public schools nationwide to implement distance learning on Monday and Tuesday due to the state weather bureau’s heat index forecast and transport strike.

In an advisory, issued Sunday, the DepEd said: “In view of the latest heat index forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous/distance on April 29 and 30, 2024.”

“Likewise, teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their respective stations,” it added.

Aside from the heat index forecast, which ranges from low 40 degrees Celsius to slightly above 45 degrees Celsius, temperature at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport hit a record 38.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Pagasa said it was highest temperature in Metro Manila since 1915.

DepEd said activities organized by regional and schools division offices can continue on the mentioned dates as long they provide safety measures for participants.

Private schools are not included in the advisory but they can opt to also suspend face-to-face classes and have online classes instead. Jaspearl Tan/DMS