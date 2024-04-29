PNP identifies possible source of deepfake Marcos audio

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo disclosed on Saturday they have identified the possible source of the deepfake technology used against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Initially, sir, may na-identify na po na possible source po nitong deepfake audio po na ito, but as to the extent po ng kaniyang involvement po dito ay iyon po pa rin ‘yung subject ng ating investigation,” Fajardo told reporters in a news forum in Quezon City.

Fajardo said the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) is already coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) for the investigation of the deepfake audio recording of President Marcos that was maliciously manipulated and edited using artificial intelligence (AI).

She said the deepfake audio was taken down by the ACG along with a similar material from a different source. Both are already the subject of the joint investigation by the PNP and the DICT which is leading the probe.

Fajardo said that PNP’s role in the investigation is on the technical aspect to determine the possible location or origin of the deepfake audio.

“Whether this is intentional or not, those people behind this deepfake audio will be held accountable,” Fajardo said.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has directed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to hold accountable the persons behind the deepfake audio and file necessary legal actions against them. Presidential News Desk