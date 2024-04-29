AFP detects unauthorized presence of China research vessel near Catanduanes

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has been monitoring the unauthorized presence of a Chinese-flagged research vessel, "Shen Kuo," in the vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

The vessel was first sighted on April 25, 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island, Albay.

Per latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon who conducted maritime patrol on April 27, it was observed that the vessel was lying-to in the area and had no personnel on the main deck.

Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage.

The AFP remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel in our maritime domain. We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting.

Additionally, the AFP is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within our EEZ, ensuring the security and protection of our waters. AFP PIO