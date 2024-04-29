Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise held in West Philippine Sea

As part of the Balikatan Exercise 39-2024’s Multilateral Maritime Exercise (MME), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the United States Indo-Pacific Command (US-Indopacom), and the French Navy conducted a joint Maritime Search and Rescue exercise on April 28 in the West Philippine Sea.

The participating naval ships for the MSAR include the Philippine Navy's offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz and landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur , the US Navy's landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry and the French Navy's FS Vendemiaire , a Floreal-class frigate.

The operation is a part of the larger Multilateral Maritime Exercise, aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination among participating nations in response to maritime emergencies.

Prior to the exercise, BRP Davao Del Sur , acting as the Officer Conducting Serial (OCS), issued tactical commands to FS Vendemiaire and BRP Ramon Alcaraz for Division Tactics and Officer of the Watch Maneuver Exercise at Operational Box. These exercises tested the ability of naval units to work together effectively, enhancing readiness for maritime search and rescue operations.

The collaboration among the AFP, US-INDOPACOM, and the French Navy underscores the importance of multilateral partnerships in ensuring safety, security, and operational readiness in the West Philippine Sea. These exercises not only strengthen the bonds between the participating nations but also demonstrate a shared commitment to regional stability and maritime safety. Combined Joint Information Bureau, BK