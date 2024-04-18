SC reverses Comelec resolution disqualifying Smartmatic from bidding for 2025 elections

The Supreme Court reversed the November resolution of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) disqualifying Smartmatic from joining public bidding for the 2025 polls.

In its decision from Baguio City, the High Tribunal ''recognized that to require the Comelec to conduct another round of public bidding would disrupt its preparation for the 2005 national and local elections.''

''Accordingly, the Court ruled that its decision will be prospective in application,'' the SC said.

The SC ruled that the Comelec committed a grave abuse of discretion when it disqualified Smartmatic from participating in all election-related biddings last November 2023.

The High Tribunal said the decision is not enough to nullify the automated election system contract signed between the Comelec and the joint venture led by South Korean firm, Miru Systems, for the 2025 polls.

Comelec chairman George Garcia said the Commission en banc is still deliberating on the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco, who stressed that the poll body has yet to get an official copy of the decision.

Laudiangco said Miru will begin the production of the 110,000 voting machines in its South Korean manufacturing plant on April 19. DMS