Makabayan bloc lawmakers ask House to probe alleged Chinese sleeper cells

Makabayan bloc lawmakers filed a House resolution seeking to probe alleged Chinese sleeper cells in the country and the recruitment of foreign-based firms of Filipino military personnel.

“The alleged recruitment of Filipino active and retired military personnel by foreign-based firms, whether it is China-based, US-based or Europe-based, and the alleged existence of Chinese sleeper cells in the country are matters of national security, especially amid the intensifying Chinese aggression in the West Philippine Sea and the war-mongering of the United States,” the resolution read.

The Department of Information and Communications (DICT) earlier said there were Chinese firms pretending to be from Europe or the US that were attempting to recruit military personnel for part-time jobs, mostly as online analysts.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) previously reported that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested individuals linked to sleeper cells, but has yet to prove their existence

However, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines denied the existence of Chinese sleeper cells or secretive groups on standby that conduct infiltration and intervention activities.

It also dismissed the supposed recruitment of Filipino military personnel as "malicious speculation" and "groundless accusation" meant to incite anti-China sentiments in the country. Jaspearl Tan/DMS