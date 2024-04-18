Ano calls on DOJ to consider '' appropriate legal actions'' vs lawmaker who called on military, cops to withdraw support from gov't

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano called the Department of Justice (DOJ) to consider "appropriate legal actions against a lawmaker who recently called for the military and police to withdraw support from the administration noting that it is "illegal and unconstitutional".

Ano said Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez severely underestimated the professionalism and integrity of both the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) AFP and the (Philippine National Police) PNP when he called for them to withdraw their support from the administration.

He assures that "both institutions are loyal to the Constitution, the rule of law, the chain of command, and the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces" and that "insinuations to the contrary are baseless and unfounded."

"Any call for withdrawal of support when done by a public official, more so one that is also a high-ranking reservist officer, is not only irresponsible but also illegal and unconstitutional," he said.

"We call on the Department of Justice to thoroughly review this matter and consider appropriate legal actions against Rep. Alvarez and others similarly situated. His words and deeds are a disservice to our men and women in uniform who risk their lives daily to safeguard our nation's security, defend us from all manner of threats, and uphold the Constitution," he added

Ano said Alvarez's call "erodes the very foundation of our democratic institutions and undermines the supremacy of civilian authority over the military."

"Such utterances and actions can be construed as seditious or rebellious and they have no place in our society," he said.

Ano explained that "in a democratic society such as ours, the armed forces are neutral and apolitical, serving the interests of the nation as a whole."

"The AFP and PNP shall continue to remain above petty partisan, political, or personal interests. Rep Alvarez, and others who may be similarly inclined, should not drag such respected institutions to serve their partisan agenda or self-interest, even if such calls are made, as he claimed, in a fit of emotion," he said.

In an ambush interview after the FOCAP forum in Manila on Monday, AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said it is not the first time that there is a call for them to withdraw their support to the administration.

"Our answer is always the same, that the AFP remains to be a professional organization. Our mandate is very clear, we will protect the constitution and we will follow the duly constituted authorities," he said.

"In other words, we will follow the chain of command and the president is our commander in chief. Whoever the president is, it's very clear that we will follow the chain of command, we will follow the order of our commander in chief who is also our president and that is clear to all of our soldiers," he added. Robina Asido/DMS