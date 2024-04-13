MMC postpones adjusted working hours for gov't employees in NCR

Metro Manila Council (MMC) postponed the implementation of the adjusted working schedule for the government employees in the National Capital Region (NCR) next week.

In a press conference, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said the suspension of the implementation of the adjusted working hours for government employees was agreed upon by the members of the council on Friday.

"We agreed that the 7 am to 4 am work schedules of the LGUs here in Metro Manila. It will start on May 2 to give the public an ample time to know about this changes, because the April 15 is just three days away from now and it is important that the public are well inform about this," he said.

"So we will maintain the 7 am to 4 pm working schedule that was indicated on the Metro Manila Council resolution that we have passed but the commencement will be on May 2 because May 1 is a holiday," he added.

Zamora said the council "believed that the next more than two weeks is enough time for the public to know that there will be changes in the working hours."

He noted that based on the recent survey of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) the LGUs in NCR has a total of 112,000 employees. Robina Asido/DMS