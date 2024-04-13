Duterte says he did not concede territory on West Philippine Sea

Former President Rodrigo Duterte said he did not ''concede'' any territory in the West Philippine Sea during his 2017 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a press conference on Thursday night at SMNI's Facebook page, Duterte said: "'Let me be very clear on this. We have not concede anything to China.''

''There might have been (an) exchange of control over the China Sea to those who are really territorial in nature, not involving the encroachment of China in our exclusive economic zone. That a different matter,'' said Duterte.

Duterte said he recalls a status quo with Xi. ''The only thing I remember was that status quo... no movement. no armed patrols... As is where is, so that there is no trouble,'' he added.

He added that he will review the agreements his administration signed during his term.

"I assure you that if it was a gentleman's agreement, it would always have been an agreement that would keep the peace in the South China Sea," he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said the reason tension prevails at Ayungin Shoal were the following:

''First, the Philippines went back on its words and refuses to tow away the warship illegally grounded at Ren’ai Jiao (Ayungin Shoal). Second, the Philippines denies the existence of the gentleman’s agreement reached with China under the Duterte administration and has repeatedly infringed on China’s sovereignty in those waters and made provocations. Third, the Philippines has abandoned the current administration’s understanding with China on the Ren’ai Jiao issue, sent construction materials to the grounded warship for large-scale repair and reinforcement in an attempt to permanently occupy Ren’ai Jiao.'' said Mao.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he was ''horrified'' to find out there was a 'gentleman's agreement'' with China. He said he will summon Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to find out about this deal. DMS