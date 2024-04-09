「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,700
$100=P5,615

4月9日のまにら新聞から

Congressman Tulfo tops senatoral survey

［ 140 words｜2024.4.9｜英字 (English) ］

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped a recent survey for the 2025 senatorial elections by OCTA Research done from March 11 to 14 with 1,200 respondents nationwide.

Tulfo topped with 58.4 percent, followed by former Senate President Vicente Sotto III with 51.7 percent, and Senator Christopher Go with 49.9 percent.

Broadcaster Ben Tulfo, brother of Erwin Tulfo, was fourth with 42.5 percent, followed by former President Rodrigo Duterte with 38.1 percent, ex-senator Panfilo Lacson with 33.5 percent, and Senator Ronald dela Rosa with 32.5 percent.

Former Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was eighth with 31.7 percent, followed by Senators Ramon Revilla and Imee Marcos with 29.7 percent and 29.4 percent, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Former presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso was 11th with 26.7 percent, followed by Senator Pia Cayetano with 26.4 percent for 12th place. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

前の記事2024年4月9日 次の記事2024年4月9日
トップページ求人情報を表示しない、ここまで-->

カレンダーからニュース検索

= 2024年04月 =
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30
先月 <<>> 翌月

天気

4月8日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時47分 最高気温 34.1（午後１時）
日の入り 午後６時９分 最低気温 23.8（午前６時）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ56.491（0.009高）
￥151.86（0.48安）
１万円 Ｐ3,700
＄100 Ｐ5,615

株価

比証券取引所株価指数
＝ 6,741.07（同4.39▼）
日経平均株価
＝ 39,347.04（同354.96△）

きょうの地元紙トップニュース

  • 南シナ海での海上共同訓練は成功（マラヤ）
  • 「渋滞サミット」を今週開催へ（ブレティン）
RSS rss