Congressman Tulfo tops senatoral survey

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo topped a recent survey for the 2025 senatorial elections by OCTA Research done from March 11 to 14 with 1,200 respondents nationwide.

Tulfo topped with 58.4 percent, followed by former Senate President Vicente Sotto III with 51.7 percent, and Senator Christopher Go with 49.9 percent.

Broadcaster Ben Tulfo, brother of Erwin Tulfo, was fourth with 42.5 percent, followed by former President Rodrigo Duterte with 38.1 percent, ex-senator Panfilo Lacson with 33.5 percent, and Senator Ronald dela Rosa with 32.5 percent.

Former Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was eighth with 31.7 percent, followed by Senators Ramon Revilla and Imee Marcos with 29.7 percent and 29.4 percent, ninth and tenth, respectively.

Former presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso was 11th with 26.7 percent, followed by Senator Pia Cayetano with 26.4 percent for 12th place. Jaspearl Tan/DMS