MMDA flags Singson for using EDSA Busway

Two vehicles of former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson on Monday were caught using the northbound lane of the EDSA Busway, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In an interview with dzBB, MMDA strike force head Gabriel Go said Singson was issued a violation ticket for passing the busway.

“That is correct,” Go responded when he was asked if Singson did not resist when he was fined.

In a separate interview with dzRH, Singson said they did not intentionally pass through the busway but were trying to overtake a vehicle to make it in time for a media interview.

“We would like to apologize. We only tried to overtake because I was in a hurry since I have an interview with Net25. I am trying to make it in time,” he added.

Singson said he will talk to MMDA chairman Romando Artes so he could give a P100,000 prize to the traffic enforcers who flagged down his convoy.

“Congratulations sa mga taga MMDA na nakahuli. Hindi po ako galit doon and bigyan ko nga sila ng reward,” Singson said in a video message on his Facebook page.

Singson insisted the reward is not a bribe, stressing that he will pay the P5,000 fine imposed by the MMDA for his violation. Jaspearl Tan/DMS