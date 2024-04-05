「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

4月5日のまにら新聞から

Talks going on for possible Philippine, US, Japan patrols in South China Sea:

［ 102 words｜2024.4.5｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said negotiations are ongoing for the joint naval patrols among Philippine, United States and Japanese troops in the South China Sea.

"I can confirm that negotiations are still ongoing. Nothing more, " Assistant Secretary Arvin de Leon of the DFA’s Office of Public Affairs and Cultural Diplomacy said.

On April 11, the three leaders will meet in Washington in a talk to be hosted by Biden.

Marcos, Biden and Kishida will sit down to discuss trilateral cooperation to “further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said. DMS

