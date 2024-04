New Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines presents credentials to Marcos

Kazuya Endo presented his credentials as Japan's new ambassador to the Philippines to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr Thursday.

In his post on X, Endo said: ''deeply honored to present my credentials to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the new Ambassador of Japan

''Eager to strengthen the ties between our nations for our security, shared values, and prosperity!,'' added Endo.

The envoy said he paid ''homage'' to (Philippine national hero) Dr. Jose Rizal as he started his duties as ambassador.

''His timeless ideals serve as a beacon guiding our path toward a brighter future for Japan-Philippine relations,'' said Endo.

Endo arrived in the Philippines March 14 to replace Kazuhiko Koshikawa as Japan's new ambassador. DMS