Marcos proclaims July 17 as ‘National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has proclaimed July 17 of every year as the “National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day” in a bid to instill and promote a national health awareness campaign in every Filipino household.

In a two-page Proclamation No. 511 signed by President Marcos on March 27, it emphasized that cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) “is a lifesaving technique useful in many emergencies, including heart attack or near drowning.”

“There is a need to instill and continuously promote health consciousness among Filipinos by equipping them with the necessary information, knowledge, behavior, and skills to respond to health emergencies, including bringing CPR in every home as an emergency procedure,” President Marcos said. Marcos said that the Department of Health (DOH) will lead the planning, preparation, coordination, organization, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the initiatives and programs of the annual observance of the National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day.

All government agencies and other instrumentalities are directed to actively participate in the observance of the National Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day while non-government organizations and the private sectors are encouraged to do the same. Presidential News Desk