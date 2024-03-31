Stroke patient dies in Navotas fire

A 59-year person, who has been suffering from a stroke for two years, died after a fire broke out in a residential area in Navotas City on Black Saturday.

The fire that razed the houses in Block 26, Barangay North Bay Boulevard South (NBBS) Dagat-Dagatan, Navotas City was declared under first alarm around 3:19 am.

It was declared under control at 4:08 am before it was extinguished by 4:11 am.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Senior Fire Officer 2 Junie Bert Mendoza identified the victim as Gautioso Malunday, 59, a stroke patient for two years who was found at the second floor of their house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Mendoza confirmed that the estimated cost of damage to properties reached P45,000. Robina Asido/DMS