「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-27度
両替レート
1万円=P3,680
$100=P5,595

3月28日のまにら新聞から

DOH discourages penitents from self flagellation, crucifixion

［ 83 words｜2024.3.28｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday warned penitents from doing self flagellation as well as getting crucified as a way to atone for their sins during Holy Week.

In social media posts, the DOH said it is discouraging the penitents from doing traditional Holy Week activities by doing self flagellation and getting crucified.

"As much as possible, avoid making penance that may cause tetanus and infection," said the DOH.

"Let us choose safe forms of penance and penitence this Holy Week," it added. DMS

前の記事2024年3月28日