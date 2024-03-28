DOH discourages penitents from self flagellation, crucifixion

The Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday warned penitents from doing self flagellation as well as getting crucified as a way to atone for their sins during Holy Week.

In social media posts, the DOH said it is discouraging the penitents from doing traditional Holy Week activities by doing self flagellation and getting crucified.

"As much as possible, avoid making penance that may cause tetanus and infection," said the DOH.

"Let us choose safe forms of penance and penitence this Holy Week," it added. DMS