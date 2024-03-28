NAIA Terminal 2 experiences three hour power fluctation

Amid the influx of passengers due to the Holy Week observance, Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on Wednesday afternoon experienced a power fluctation lasting three hours and 16 minutes, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

“It’s just a (power) fluctuation. All systems are working, and the aircon was functioning at less than usual efficiency. Meralco-Asia Philippines is working on it. It might take an hour (for the power to return),” MIAA General Manager Eric Ines told reporters.

He added that the industrial cooler fans at Terminal 3 will be transferred to Terminal 2.

For his part, MIAA Spokesperson Chris Bendijo said that Terminal 2 is using generator sets.

“High heat index created high power load which caused tripping of the breaker. Recalibrating now. T2 on genset (generator sets. All basic services have priority load except air-conditioning in the departure area,” Bendijo said.

No fight delays or interruptions were reported, said DOTr. Jaspearl Tan/DMS