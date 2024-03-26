Malacanang declares half-day work in gov’t offices on Holy Wednesday

Malacanang issued Memorandum Circular No. 45 on Monday declaring half-day work in government offices on Wednesday, to allow state employees to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

“To provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe Maundy Thursday and Good Friday on 28-29 March 2024 and to allow them to travel to and from the different regions in the country, work in government offices on 27 March 2024 is hereby suspended from 12:00 o’clock in the afternoon onwards,” read the circular signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” it read.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective employers, according to the Circular, which takes effect immediately.

Authorities expect Holy Week exodus as Filipinos rush to the provinces for the observance of the Lenten season. Presidential News Desk