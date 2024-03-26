Marcos offers prayers for Princess of Wales following cancer diagnosis

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday offered his thoughts and prayers for Catherine, the Princess of Wales, following her cancer diagnosis.

“The Filipino people have Catherine, the Princess of Wales, in our thoughts and prayers throughout this challenging time. We pray for her good health and continued healing, and for the strength of her family during this difficult period,” Marcos said in a statement.

The Princess of Wales revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the “early stages” of treatment after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

It was reported that Kate, 42, began chemotherapy in late February.

Kate and Prince William have three children: Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate’s diagnosis comes after King Charles III was also diagnosed with cancer after a procedure for an enlarged prostate. Presidential News Desk