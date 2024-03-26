DFA summons China Embassy official; demarche to be filed in Foreign Ministry

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned the charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Manila while a demarche will be filed at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Philippine Embassy in China to protest the aggressive actions of Chinese ships against the Philippine vessels conducting rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre over the weekend.

In a statement, DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said on Monday morning, Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro had a telephone call with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong.

"Undersecretary Lazaro expressed the Philippines’ strongest protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines in Ayungin Shoal on 23 March 2024," she said.

"The same protest has also been conveyed earlier to the Charge d’affaires, a.i. of the Chinese Embassy, who was summoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs this morning. The Philippine Embassy in Beijing has also lodged the same demarche," she added.

Daza said in its demarche, "the Philippines stressed, among others, that China has 'no right to be' in Ayungin Shoal, a low-tide elevation that lies within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in accordance with the 1982 UNCLOS and as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award".

"China’s continued interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone is unacceptable. It infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction," she said.

"The Philippines demands that Chinese vessels leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal and the Philippine exclusive economic zone immediately," she added.

The spokesperson noted that as of March 25, the Philippines has filed a total of 14 notes verbale or protests against China this year while a total of 147 NVs were filed under the present administration.

Daza also stressed that "the Philippines has made sincere efforts to implement the instruction of President Marcos and (China) President Xi (Jinping) to lower tensions".

However, "China’s aggressive actions call into question its sincerity in lowering the tensions and promoting peace and stability in the South China Sea."

"Even as the Philippines continues to engage China in dialogue and diplomacy at the bilateral and multilateral levels, China’s aggressive actions contradict and put to waste ASEAN-China efforts to promote practical activities to foster peace and cooperation in the region," she said.

"The Philippines urges China to take the correct track of abiding by international law and respecting the legitimate rights of other states like the Philippines, and to cease and desist from its continued violation of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Arbitral Award," she added. Robina Asido/DMS