Teodoro challenges China to bring claim in the South China Sea to int'l arbitration

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. challenged China to bring its claim of sovereignty claim in the South China Sea to international arbitration after it warned the Philippines to "be prepared to bear all potential consequences" of its action in the West Philippine Sea.

The National Taskforce for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said the use of water cannons by the China Coast Guard against the Philippine vessels last March 23, severely damaged resupply ship Unaizah May 4 and injured some Filipino crew members.

"If they are really not scared to tell the world about their claim, why don't we bring it to the arbitration under the international law, so it will be clear to everyone what right does one have. Why don't they like it?'' he said.

China warned the Philippines "to bear all potential consequences" if it will not stop its alleged "infringement and provocation, and refrain from undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea."

Teodoro insists that it is China who is intruding into the territorial waters of the Philippines.

"How are we challenging their bottomline? They are the one who is intruding into our territory, what's the bottomline that they are talking about? There is no country in the world that believes in their narrative," he said.

"This is just their way of threatening the Philippines. So that is my reaction," he added.

Teodoro also mentioned that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has given his instruction regarding the aggressive actions of China in the West Philippine Sea.

"The president has already given his instruction. We already have plans for that, so we are not going to give additional directives or plans. It's up to the armed forces on how to react within the confines of that plan," he said.

"That being said the whole world already knows that Chinese occupation in the West Philippine Sea based on their unbelievable historical narrative is illegal, no country in the world believes them and many are criticizing," he added. Robina Asido/DMS