3月22日のまにら新聞から

PH, Japan and US senior diplomats in Tokyo meet ahead of Washington summit

［ 106 words｜2024.3.22｜英字 (English) ］

Senior diplomats from the Philippines, Japan and United States are holding talks in Tokyo for a summit of their leaders at the White House in Washington DC next month.

Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro, Japan Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano and US Deputy State Secretary Kurt Campbell will discuss the agenda for the trilateral summit.

US President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on April 11 at the White House for three-way talks.

The meeting of the senior diplomats in Tokyo would focus on strengthening defense and economic ties of the three countries, Philippine officials said. DMS

