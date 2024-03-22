New Japan Ambassador to the Philippines wants to expand people-to-people ties

Japan's new Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya expressed his commitment to further expand people-to-people ties between the two countries as he looks forward to collaborating with the Filipino community to raise the relationship between the two countries.

"We are committed to further expanding the people-to-people ties that form the solid foundation of Japan-Philippines relations, ensuring its continued growth for the generations to come," he said in a statement on Thursday.

"As I embark on this diplomatic journey in the Philippines, I look forward to collaborating with the Filipino community to further elevate our wonderful relations. Together, let us aspire to a future defined by strengthened ties, shared prosperity, and enduring friendship," he added.

Reflecting on the shared history and accomplishments of the Philippines and Japan, Kazuya expressed beliefs that the excellent relationship between the two countries "is the outcome of the efforts of our predecessors."

"They overcame difficult times and promoted broad exchanges between our people, cultivating a heart-to-heart relationship over the years," he said

Kazuya noted that "last year was a truly fruitful year for bilateral relations" of the Philippines and Japan "as Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida noted in his speech at the Joint Session of the Philippine Senate and House of Representatives, (that) exchanges between our two countries have deepened, and the bilateral relationship is now stronger than ever."

"The robust ties binding our nations have set the stage for “the golden age” of the Strategic Partnership. Our relations are expanding in various areas, from the economy and security to cultural and people-to-people exchanges" he said.

"I am honored to serve and shoulder this responsibility to be the bridge between our two countries at a time like this," he added. Robina Asido/DMS