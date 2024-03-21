Woman dies in Malabon City fire

A 20 year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a residential area in Malabon City on Wednesday morning.

Based on the initial report, the fire that occurred at a residential area along A. Bonifacio St., Barangay Tugatog started around 7 am.

The fire that reached the 2nd alarm at 7:16 am was placed under control by 7:57 am and finally extinguished around 8:12 am.

FO3 Karen Cacho of the Malabon City Fire Station said there were no injuries as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) investigators are still determining the cause of the fire as well as the estimated damage to properties. Robina Asido/DMS