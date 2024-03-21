Quiboloy to appeal arrest order before Supreme Court: lawyer

Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy could question the arrest order issued by the Senate against him before the Supreme Court, one of the pastor’s lawyers said Wednesday.

The Senate earlier issued an arrest order against Quiboloy for skipping the hearings on his alleged crimes such as rape and human trafficking.

Elvis Balayan told ANC that Quiboloy has not left the country.

Balayan, who represents Quiboloy in the Senate hearings, said that his client would exhaust all legal means to protect his rights.

“First of all, we respect the decision of the Senate. But of course, Pastor Quiboloy would exert all available remedies to protect his constitutional rights,” Balayan said.

“Now, as to the pending arrest, that’s the personal decision already of Pastor Quiboloy. We have given him enough legal advice on how to deal with the issue. So at the end of the day, it’s going to be his decision,” he added.

Asked by ANC if they would file a case against the Senate, Balayan answered: “Yes that is part of the process allowed under our existing laws and that’s a very big possibility that we will elevate the matter to the appropriate court…It could be the Supreme Court.”

“I think the constitutional limitations could be the subject of the possible inquiry on the part of the Supreme Court,” he added.

“At the end of the day it is going to be the judiciary who is going to interpret the constitutional limitations on the power of the Congress to conduct investigations. And as limited by the power of the Constitution, the rights of affected source persons, especially to their life, property and liberty should be respected,” he said

Balayan said he and his fellow counsels have previously advised him not to appear during the hearings because the upper chamber has “brazenly violated” his rights.

He clarified that Quiboloy has “never disrespected or snubbed” the Senate hearings, but that he did not attend them because he could not be “duped into appearing in a trial by publicity”.

He added that the pastor would be willing to appear in the local courts which he deems the “proper forum” for the charges against him.

Balayan said Quiboloy would be willing to appear before a United States court that unsealed arrest warrants against him “as long as the (extradition treaty which is signed by the US government and the Philippines is followed”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS