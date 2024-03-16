US Secretary of State Blinken to visit the Philippines from March 18 to 19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Philippines for the second time from March 18 to 19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday.

Blinken will meet with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo to discuss the notable progress in bilateral ties and the shared commitment to further strengthen the Philippines-United States alliance in pursuit of common interests.

It was not known if a trilateral summit meeting between Blinken, Manalo and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will take place. Manalo earlier said '' it's not confirmed if they will be coming or not.''

Among the range of key issues to be tackled, the broadening and deepening of cooperation in the economic sphere will be high on the agenda.

Discussions will highlight efforts to promote trade and investments and a common resolve to sustain economic resiliency as an essential component of national security. The two secretaries are also anticipated to discuss overall bilateral cooperation in the context of regional issues.

Blinken’s visit will take place only a few days after the successful visit of the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines led by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. DMS