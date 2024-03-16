Japanese woman and Filipina mother found dead in Quezon: police

A female Japanese national and her Filipina mother were found dead in Quezon province on Thursday.

The victims were identified by the police as Lorry Litada, 54, and her daughter Mai Motegi, 26, a Japanese national.

Based on an initial report, the personnel of Tayabas City Police Station, Quezon Provincial Police Office unearthed the two bodies in a shallow grassy portion of Bella Vita Subdivision in Barangay Isabang, Tayabas City around 4:30 pm.

Investigation revealed that the victims were initially reported missing at Tayabas City Police on March 9 by Litada's sister, identified as Saylee Oliva Olbis, 57, a salesclerk, and a resident of Upper Sitio Igiban, Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City.

Olbis said the victims have been missing since February 21.

Police ordered the activation of a Special Investigation Task Group for "an in-depth investigation to determine the motive of the crime, and the identity and immediate apprehension of the suspect."

Aczcording to Ligaya Oliva Pajulas, the eldest sister of Litada, the victims allegedly had a misunderstanding on February 20 before they were to leave for Manila via bus on the following day .

Pajulas said she and her husband Charlie accompanied the victims to a bus station in the vicinity of Barangay Isabang, Tayabas City on February 21.

However, a police source told Daily Manila Shimbun that Ligaya and her husband Charlie are presently the persons of interest as initial investigation showed that the victims were already dead when they were buried in an area that is just "15 to 20 meters" away from the house of the couple.

When asked for the possible motive, the police source explained that according to the relatives of the victims, the victims who had just arrived in the country on February 19, were carrying over four million pesos cash.

"Accordingly, Lorry and Mai are carrying over four million cash, but we cannot conclude (anything) yet because we don't yet have direct evidence. It is just based on the statement of their relatives," the source said.

"Mai is a Japanese citizen, she was born there. They (Mai and Lorry) are both living in Japan. They are visiting the Philippines for to two to three days every time Mai has a flight," source added.

A police report noted that "Nippon Airways Narita Airport Service Co. Ltd issued a certificate that Ms. Mai Motegi is assigned as a passenger service staff member in Narita Airport Office dated February 28, 2024."

It also stressed that "Mai Motegi was supposed to have a flight on February 22, 2024 but no show and Lorry likewise had a flight dated February 25, but not on board." Robina Asido/DMS