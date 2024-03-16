BI poised to deport alleged Japanese crime syndicate leader

An alleged leader of a crime syndicate in Japan was placed under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration for deportation.

The Bureau of Immigration said on Friday, that Tomohiro Koyama, 49, one of the leaders of the "JP Dragon syndicate" is in their custody and is being held in their holding facility in the confines of Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan, Taguig.

Tomohiro is allegedly the “number three” man of the 'JP Dragon syndicate', which reportedly committed violent crimes in Japan.

He is the second alleged member of the syndicate arrested in the Philippines after Takayuki Kagoshima was nabbed by the BI in Pasay City on March 4. Takayuki is detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig while awaiting the implementation of his deportation.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Tomohiro was initially arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) last January for estafa in violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code in Relation to Presidential Decree 1689.

"An extensive manhunt was conducted which led to his arrest by the CIDG, and eventual turnover to the BI in February," the BI said.

Tomohiro was also said to have faced charges for violation of Section 11 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Bureau of Immigration noted that, during his arrest, authorities also recovered several firearms and ammunition, as well as suspected drugs from Tomohiro.

It noted that the Japanese government requested for Tomohiro's deportation as he is wanted in Japan for theft.

BI records show that Tomohiro arrived in the country in 2019, and was included in the blacklist in 2020 as an undesirable alien after the agency received information from Japanese authorities about his crimes. Robina Asido//DMS