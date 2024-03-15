Marcos arrives in Czech Republic for a four-day state visit

After a three-day productive and successful working visit in Germany, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived on Wednesday afternoon (local time) at the Vaclav Havel International Airport for a four-day state visit in the Czech Republic.

The plane carrying Marcos and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos arrived at the airport at 5:43 pm local time (12:43 am Manila time) along with members of the Philippine delegation.

Marcos is expected to meet with Czech Republic President Petr Pavel.

The President will also meet with three other constitutional heads of government such as Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and the heads of the Czech Parliament, Senate President Milo? Vystr?il and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova.

He is also expected to sign a Joint Communique on the establishment of labor consultation mechanisms, which aims to elevate cooperation between the Philippines and the Czech Republic for the safe and orderly migration of Filipino workers and provide a higher level of protection of their rights and welfare.

The Philippines and Czech Republic will commemorate its 50th bilateral ties since its establishment on October 5, 1973. Presidential News Desk