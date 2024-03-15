「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

3月15日のまにら新聞から

New Japanese ambassador arrives in the Philippines

［ 176 words｜2024.3.15｜英字 (English) ］

Newly-appointed Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuya Endo arrived in the country on Thursday to formally start his duties.

“I've just touched down in the Philippines. Ready to dive in, collaborate with the dynamic Filipino community, and elevate our relations. I’m committed to building even stronger ties between our nations,” Endo said in a video message.

Endo replaced Kazuhiko Koshikawa, who was appointed Japan's envoy to the Philippines in January 2020.

In a separate statement, he said that he was able to visit the Philippines during his term as Director-General of the International Cooperation Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Especially noteworthy was my opportunity to join Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Philippines last November, where I witnessed firsthand the dynamic and vibrant nature of Japan-Philippine relations,” Endo said.

“As I embark on this diplomatic journey in the Philippines, I look forward to collaborating with the Filipino community to further elevate these wonderful relations. Together, let us aspire to a future defined by strengthened ties, shared prosperity, and enduring friendship,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS

