Marcos says China's 10-dash line map causes snag in talks on maritime dispute

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. said the country's bilateral talks with China on a mechanism to resolve maritime disputes in the South China Sea have hit a snag as Beijing pushes for its 10-dash line map.

During his joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last Tuesday, Marcos questioned the map's validity.

"The premise is something that we question. And that premise China has made is that their territory follows what is now as described in the 10-dash line. This is not recognized by any country, any international body, certainly not by the Philippines," he said.

China used the 10-dash line map as the basis for its proposals in addressing its territorial disputes.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday China gave proposals ''on managing the situation at sea and carrying out maritime cooperation.''

''Regrettably, the Philippines has not yet responded to most of the proposals and made frequent infringements and provocations at sea. Such moves seriously undermine the atmosphere of communication and cooperation between China and the Philippines,'' said Wang.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) issued a statement denying the allegation and stressed the proposals from Beijing were carefully screened and found to be contrary to the Philippines' interest.

Marcos said he cannot agree on such proposals.

"We have the economic zone that China has already intruded upon, and until that premise that China has made in terms of all its discussions with the Philippines, then it is very difficult to see a way forward," he said.

Under the controversial 10-dash line map, China has claimed the entire SCS, including parts of the Philippine Exclusive Economic zone, citing historical claims.

The 2016 Arbitral Award from The Hague invalidated the 9-dash and 10-dash line maps of China. DMS