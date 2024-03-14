Supreme Court listens to key legal concerns of Filipino community in Japan

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, along with Associate Justices Rodil Zalameda, Samuel Gaerlan, and Jose Midas Marquez, met with Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano and members of the Filipino community in Japan on March 6 at the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo.

The discussion centered on vital issues faced by the Filipino community, including challenges related to the judicial recognition of foreign divorces, the conduct of videoconferencing hearings, and the integration of artificial intelligence in the judiciary.

Gesmundo expressed gratitude to the Filipino community for bringing these concerns to their attention. He underscored the court’s unwavering commitment to create responsive changes in the judicial system, as outlined in the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027. Supreme Court Office of the Public Information

Story 4

Marcos secures $4 billion investment deals in his 3-day working visit to Germany

At least $4 billion or P220B worth of investment deals were secured by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. from eight different types of agreements during his three-day working visit to Germany.

The investment deals were made during the Philippine-Germany Business forum in Berlin organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday.

Of the eight agreements, three are letters of intent (LOI) from different German companies, two memoranda of agreement, and three memoranda of understanding (MOU).

The first LOI is intended to develop a partner hospital to become a training center to support the training needs of other lower tier hospitals while the second is for the development of an Innovation Think Tank (ITT) hub and “spoke model” to address the strategic target of the of an inclusive innovation ecosystem in the Philippines.

The third LOI is for the strategic and digital partnership in healthcare with the Department of Health (DOH) with the goal of revolutionizing healthcare in the Philippines, ensuring safety, quality, accessibility and affordability.

A memorandum of agreement was also entered between the Philippine government and a German company through a Public Private Partnership to rehabilitate, reclaim, and recultivate degraded farm lands in the Philippines. The second MOA aims to expand potential collaborations in mobility solutions, software services, manufacturing, factory automation, logistics services, energy, security, and safety systems for buildings, consumer appliances, and healthcare.

Three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) that were also signed during President Marcos’ visit to Germany included the understanding to invest in a fully integrated solar cell manufacturing facility.

Another MOU is an investment in a manufacturing facility that will modify automobiles into high-end 1 of 1 version and armour protected cars, as well as manufacture military grade armoured personnel carriers for the Asian market. The last MOU is to put up data centres that will host a digital insurance platform that will serve the Philippines and ASEAN region as the group’s main expansion outside of the European Union.

Marcos is the first Philippine president to address German business leaders in 10 years. During his speech, he invited German business leaders to invest in the Philippines, citing the institutional and structural changes he has implemented to carry out the ease of doing business. Presidential News Desk