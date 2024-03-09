PNR to suspend operation for five years to pave way for NSCR project

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) will suspend its operation for five years to give way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project in Metro Manila.

According to the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the PNR will temporarily halt its Governor Pascual-Tutuban and Tutuban-Alabang operations starting March 28, 2024 until the completion of NSCR, which will run from Clark to Calamba, Laguna.

"During the PNR suspension of operations in Metro Manila, the construction of the NSCR will be expedited by eight months, and save at least P 15.18 billion from the project," it stated.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the suspension of PNR services isimportant to ensure the safety of the passengers.

DOTr and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) arranged alternative bus routes to cater to passengers who will be affected by the temporary suspension.

The DOTr said that buses from Tutuban to Alabang and vice versa are expected to drop off and pick up passengers near the current PNR route.

"The southbound buses will pass through Divisoria (Tutuban), Mayhaligue Street, Abad Santos Avenue, Recto Avenue, Legarda Street, Quirino Avenue, Nagtahan Flyover, Mabini Bridge, Quirino Avenue, Osmena Highway, Nichols Entry, SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, and Alabang (Starmall)," while "the northbound buses will pass through Alabang (Starmall), Manila South Road, East Service Road, Alabang (Entry), SLEX, Bicutan Exit, Bicutan Entry, Nichols Exit, Osmena Highway, Quirino Avenue, Legarda Street, Recto Avenue, Abad Santos Avenue, Mayhaligue Street, and Divisoria (Tutuban)."

"The bus trips on the Tutuban-Alabang (Southbound) route will start at 7:30 AM, 9:10 AM, 3:00 PM, 3:20 PM, 7:30 PM, and 9:00 PM. On the other hand, the bus trips on the Alabang-Tutuban (Northbound) route will start at 5:00 AM, 6:30 AM, 11:00 AM, 11:45 AM, 5:00 PM, and 6:10 pm," it added.

The 147 kilometer rail line of NSCR, which is poised to decongest Metro Manila traffic, is expected to shorten travel time from Clark, Pampanga to Calamba, Laguna by less than two hours.

It is expected to accommodate 800,000 passengers per day and strengthen the economic growth in all the cities and municipalities it will be passing through. Robina Asido/DMS