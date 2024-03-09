Japan expresses sympathy to families of seafarers who died in Gulf of Aden

Newly appointed Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya expressed sympathy to the families of the Filipino seafarers who died due to the Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

"Japan stands in solidarity. Our sincere condolences to the families of the two Filipino seafarers lost to a tragic missile attack. Deep respect for their commitment abroad. Japan is steadfast in partnering with the Philippines to foster lasting peace and stability worldwide," he said in his X (Twitter) account.

In its Facebook post, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines also expressed deep respect to the dedication of Filipinos working in foreign land.

"Embassy Japan expresses heartfelt condolences to the families of two Filipino seafarers who lost their lives by a missile attack. We deeply respect their dedication in a foreign land. Japan will continue to cooperate with the Philippines toward the peaceful resolution of conflicts as well as lasting peace and stability all across the world," it said.

According to the Department of Migrant Worker, Houthi rebels based in Yemen launched a missile attack on the civilian bulk carrier M/V True Confidence at about 5:30 pm (Manila time) on March 6.

"Based on the manning agency’s report, the missile struck the vessel’s fuel bunker section causing an explosion and engulfed the ship in flames. The magnitude of the explosion forced the crew to evacuate the ship immediately to avoid further injuries," it said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said "13 other Filipino seafarers aboard the civilian bulk carrier were brought by the Indian Navy to Djibouti".

"The Philippine Embassy in Cairo, Egypt will send a team to Djibouti to provide all necessary assistance for these affected Filipinos," it said. Robina Asido/DMS