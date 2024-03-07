China opposes Philippine Maritime Zones Act

China lodged demarches to the Philippines as it opposed the "Maritime Zones Act" that was recently approved by the Senate of the Philippines.

China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the Maritime Zones Act which will "further enforce the illegal arbitral award on the South China Sea by domestic legislation and include China’s Huangyan Dao, most islands and reefs of China’s Nansha Qundao, and their adjacent waters into its maritime zones" has "severely violates China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea."

"China firmly opposes it and has lodged solemn demarches to the Philippines," she said.

Mao also reiterated China's position that the arbitral award is illegal and it "will never accept any claim or action arising from the award."

"Without the Chinese government’s prior consent, the Philippines unilaterally initiated an international arbitration, which violated international law, including UNCLOS. The arbitral tribunal in the South China Sea arbitration handled the case ultra vires and made an illegitimate ruling. The rendered award is illegal, null and void," she said.

"China neither accepts nor participates in that arbitration, neither accepts nor recognizes the award, and will never accept any claim or action arising from the award. China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea will not be affected by the award in any way," she added.

Mao also noted that "under the pretext of implementing UNCLOS, the Philippines has advanced the legislation of the 'Maritime Zones Act' in an attempt to put a legal veneer on its illegal claims and actions in the South China Sea."

"Such an 'Act' goes against the provisions of international law, including the UN Charter and UNCLOS, and against the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. This completely horrendous act will inevitably make the situation in the South China Sea more complex," she added.

According to Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, the Maritime Zones Act "seeks to establish Philippine maritime zones that are expected to strengthen the country’s claim over the West Philippine Sea."

The proposed legislation that was recently approved in the third and final reading could be a basis for creation of an updated Philippine map to counter the 10 dash line claims of China on the South China Sea once passed into law.

Amid the tension in the West Philippine Sea, Mao Ning said "China urges the Philippines to respect China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in good faith, immediately end any unilateral move that may escalate the dispute and complicate the situation, return to the right track of properly settling differences through negotiation and consultation as soon as possible and work with China to uphold the larger interest of the bilateral relations and keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable." Robina Asido/DMS