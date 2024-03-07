DMW conducts survey on Pinoy nurses, care workers in Japan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it is doing a survey on the working conditions of Filipino nurses and care workers working in Japan which will last until April 30.

In an advisory, the DMW said its Migrant Workers Capacity Development Division (MWCDD) will be holding an online survey for those deployed under the Japan?Philippines Economic Partnership Agreement (JPEPA).

"The survey seeks to document the working conditions, emerging challenges, and unique experiences of Filipino EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) nurses and care workers in Japan," said the DMW.

It said the survey, which is done via Google Forms, is aimed at finding out how to improve the employment program.

"The survey results will be used to develop data-driven policies, improve support services, and identify further ways to optimize the work experience for our Filipino healthcare professionals in Japan," said DMW.

The JPEPA is a government-to-government work arrangement being implemented by the DMW and the Japan International Corporation of Welfare Services (JICWELS).

Since 2009, it had sent more than 3,600 Filipino nurses and certified care workers to Japan.

DMW said nurses (Kangoshi) may participate in the survey by accessing https://appurl.io/9xzAUkyb42.

It added care workers (Kaigofukushishi) may access the survey via https://appurl.io/Rhn71NIkwE. DMS