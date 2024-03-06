Former First Lady Imelda Marcos in high spirits in hospital

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. thanked Filipinos on Tuesday for their concern and prayers following the hospitalization of his 94-year old mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, due to slight pneumonia and fever.

“I just spoke with my mother’s doctors. She is suffering from slight pneumonia and is running a fever. She has been put on a course of antibiotics and the doctors are confident that this will relieve her fever,”Marcos said in a statement.

“She is in good spirits, has no difficulty in breathing and is resting well. I thank the Filipino public for their concern and prayers,” Marcos added. Presidential News Desk