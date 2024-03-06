Japan, US concerned over latest South China Sea incident

In a statement on Tuesday, the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines "reiterates its grave concern on the repeated dangerous actions in the South China Sea including the recent use of water cannon by Chinese Coast Guard which resulted in Filipino injuries and a collision".

"Japan will continue to stand with the Philippines and cooperate with like-minded countries to maintain the peace and stability in the region," it added.

In her X (Twitter) account, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson also expressed strong condemnation against the harassment of Chinese vessels to the Philippine vessels.

"We strongly condemn the PRC’s (People's Republic of China) dangerous maneuvers at Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, which endangered lives, resulted in injuries, and damaged PCG vessels in the Philippine EEZ. The US stands with the Philippines and proponents of international law in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific," she said.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils said in her account on X that her country ''condemns today's unsafe actions by Chinese vessels against the Philippines.''

Australia, which is hosting Southeast Asian leaders for a summit in Melbourne, expressed concern on China's aggressive and dangerous actions directed against Phililpine vessels off the South China Sea Tuesday.

"Discussing peace and stability at the #ASEAN50Aus Summit. Australia shares Philippines’ concerns about dangerous actions by China’s vessels at Second Thomas Shoal today," Australian Ambassador H.K. Yu said on X. "We call for restraint and respect for international law, particularly UNCLOS." Robina Asido/DMS