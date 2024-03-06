Four Filipinos hurt as China Coast Guard harasses RoRe mission to Ayungin Shoal

By Robina Asido

Four personnel of a rotation and resupply vessel used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for its mission in Ayungin Shoal were injured following a harassment and dangerous maneuver of the Chinese vessels that resulted in collision on Tuesday.

"Once again, China's latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, have put the lives of our people at risk and caused actual injury to Filipinos on board Unaizah May 4 (UM4)," the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said in a statement.

"The systematic and consistent manner in which the People's Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions," it added.

In his X (Twitter) account, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea spokesman, said a Philippine Coast Guard vessel sustained minor damage after it was involved in a collision with China Coast Guard (CCG) around 6:32 am.

Tarriela said BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan were escorting RoRe vessels Unaizah May 1 (UM1) and UM4 for the troops in the grounded World War II Navy vessel in Ayungin Shoal when they faced dangerous maneuvers and blocking from Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese Maritime Militia around 6:32 am

"Their reckless and illegal actions led to a collision between MRRV-4407 (BRP Sindangan) and China Coast Guard 21555 that resulted in minor structural damage to the PCG vessel," he said.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said aside from blocking and dangerous maneuver the China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels also "deployed water cannons" as it "attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission to BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57) at Ayungin Shoal."

It noted that "at 8:15 am, one CCG vessel also caused a minor collision with Unaizah May 4 (UM4) due to its dangerous blocking maneuvers."

"CCG vessels 21555 and 21551 deployed water cannons simultaneously against the supply boat UM4. The use of water cannons by the CCG vessels shattered the wind shield of UM4, causing minor injuries to at least four personnel on board," it stated.

According to the task force, the injured personnel were treated by Philippine Coast Guard personnel from MRRV around 9:36 am.

"Due to the damage and injuries to the vessel and crew, UM4 proceeded back to mainland Palawan under escort of MRRV 4407," the task force said, while it also noted that at 9:30 am, "Unaizah May 1 (UM1) successfully docked with LS57 and began its resupply. It concluded its resupply and departed BRP Sierra Madre at 10:54am".

Despite the harassment and collision incident, the task force noted that "the Philippines, for its part, continues to act peacefully and responsibly, consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS and the legally binding 2016 Arbitral Award. Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others."

"The Philippines will not be deterred from exercising our legal rights over our maritime zones, including Ayungin Shoal which forms part of our Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf. We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community," it added. Robina Asido/DMS