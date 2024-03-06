DFA summons Chinese Embassy official over collision, harassment

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned the Chinese Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong following the collision and Chinese harassment that injured four Filipinos involved in the rotation and resupply mission for the troops at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the DFA said that Zhou was summoned on Tuesday afternoon "to convey the Philippines’ protest against the aggressive actions undertaken by the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia against the rotation and resupply mission undertaken by the Philippines in Ayungin Shoal today."

It also demanded the Chinese vessels to immediately leave the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal.

"During the meeting, the Philippines stressed, among others, that China’s interference with the Philippines’ routine and lawful activities in its own exclusive economic zone is unacceptable. China’s actions in Ayungin Shoal infringes upon the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction," said DFA.

"Ayungin Shoal is a low-tide elevation within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award, it cannot be appropriated for sovereignty claims. International law affirms that the Philippines exercises sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the feature," it stated.

A Chinese state owned newspaper reported that "a Philippine boat dangerously approached a Chinese Coast Guard ship while trespassing into waters off China's Ren'ai Reef in the South China Sea on Tuesday."

Following the incident in the waters off Ayungin shoal, It also reported that China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning "once again urges the Philippines to stop maritime provocations and refrain from any action that could complicate the situation at sea." Robina Asido/DMS