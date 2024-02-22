Marcos orders BCDA to complete remaining works of ‘Airport to New Clark City Access Road’ in Pampanga

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inspected on Wednesday the Airport to New Clark City Access Road (ANAR) in Mabalacat, Pampanga where he directed the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to ensure the timely completion of the project.

In his speech during the inspection of the ANAR, Marcos said that the completion of the project will not only pave the way for more tourists and investments in Pampanga, but will also reduce travel time from one hour to just 20 minutes.

Marcos added that the project will also save commuters’ money as it will remain toll free.

“I ask you in the BCDA to ensure the completion of the remaining works for this 20-kilometer highway,” President Marcos told the BCDA, referring to the 19.81-kilometer six-lane ANAR, which connects the New Clark City (NCC) to the Clark International Airport (CIA).

“Once operational, it will reduce travel time between the Clark International Airport and New Clark City from one hour to 20 minutes. It will also save commuters’ money ? as ANAR is toll free,” President Marcos added.

The ANAR is part of BCDA’s One Clark development approach, which aims to propel economic and social transformation in the country by developing alternative growth areas outside Metro Manila.

“This road is much more than just an access road. It is part of our plan to propel Clark as an alternate growth area. It is a red carpet rolled out to those who will partake in all the best things that Clark can offer,” President Marcos said.

“It shows the path forward, of Building Better More so we will never lose our competitive advantage because unlocking the full potential of Clark is a continuing task,” the chief executive emphasized.

As of February 14, the access road is 95.21 percent accomplished, with the remaining carriageway, or six-lane runway already fully completed while all remaining works is expected to be completed by June 24.

The President noted that the ANAR “is a key component in boosting the Clark metropolis as an investment and tourism destination” in the Philippines as he emphasized that the project “is part of a larger package of Build Better More activities” envisioned under “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Project such as this all convey one message to prospective investors. It conveys the message that we are committed to building world class infrastructure that can host businesses in a high-growth area. That the government is ready to provide adequate infrastructure and facilities to ensure the growth of their future investment,” he said. Presidential News Desk